Colts Rookie QB Jacob Eason Talks Receiving Peyton Manning Jersey for Christmas

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Jacob Eason may have unknowingly been preparing to play quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts for most of his life.

Speaking to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Eason recalled receiving a Peyton Manning jersey for Christmas when he was a kid.

"I was a tremendously big fan of Peyton Manning," he said. "One year when I was six or seven, I got his jersey under the Christmas tree and had Colts hats, Colts shoes, you name it."

Even though Manning left the Colts after the 2011 season, his presence continues to hover over the franchise. The 14-time Pro Bowler is the only player to have his jersey retired by the team since it relocated from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

The Colts selected Eason in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He will likely spend his rookie year learning as a backup, with Philip Rivers taking over as the starting quarterback.

Since Rivers is only signed for one year, the Colts coaching staff may view Eason as a long-term option to lead the offense. He is arriving in the NFL after a successful 2019 at the University of Washington. The 22-year-old threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games.