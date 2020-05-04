7 NFL Trades That Should Happen Before the 2020 NFL Season

1 of 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had discussions about trading running back Leonard Fournette since March, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Now that the draft is over, Jacksonville may be able to find a taker.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be that team. The Steelers are set to get a healthy Ben Roethlisberger back into the lineup, but they need to improve a running game that averaged just 90.4 yards in 2019, fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Pittsburgh used a fourth-round pick on Maryland's Anthony McFarland, but McFarland isn't viewed as a future star.

"He appears to have low-end backup potential," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of McFarland.

Adding Fournette would give the Steelers a competent running and receiving option in the backfield. The LSU product topped 1,100 rushing yards and had 76 receptions in 2019. He wouldn't exactly be prime Le'Veon Bell for the Steelers, but he could do a decent impression.

Pittsburgh would have to clear a little cap space to take on Fournette's contract—they have roughly $5.7 million in space—but doing so would help balance out the offense. Fournette, who has just a year remaining on his deal with an $8.7 million cap hit, isn't likely to command an outlandish return.

Jaguars receive a conditional 2021 fourth-round pick that could become a third-rounder.