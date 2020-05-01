Former A's Minor Leaguer Miguel Marte Dies at Age 30 from COVID-19 Complications

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that former minor league player Miguel Marte died this week at the age of 30 from complications brought on by COVID-19.

Marte was a Dominican Republic native who joined the A's organization in 2008 and played through the 2012 season.

Marte—who played catcher, first base and outfield—primarily played in the Dominican Summer League, Arizona League and New York-Pennsylvania League, and never advanced beyond A-level baseball.

In 227 games across five minor league seasons, Marte hit .251 with 16 home runs, 117 RBI, 79 runs scored and four stolen bases.

His best statistical season came in 2011 with the Arizona League's AZL Athletics, as he hit .299 with six homers and 26 RBI in 39 games.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on the baseball world, as the 2020 MLB regular season was scheduled to begin in late March, but then put on hold when MLB decided to follow in the footsteps of the NBA and NHL by suspending play.

While MLB officials have maintained their desire to have a season and belief that it will happen in some capacity, no concrete plans have been announced.

The Athletics posted a link to a GoFundMe page where fans can donate money to help support Marte's family; the team donated $1,000 to the fundraiser.