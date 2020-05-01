Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Seahawks, Titans Have Made 'Multiple' Contract Offers

Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly received "multiple" offers from both the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Seahawks and Titans are still interested, but sources believe Clowney is "just not in a hurry to sign" since the offers have not matched his asking price thus far.

Russini reported in March that Clowney was believed to be asking for around $20 million per year, which would make him the third-highest-paid defensive end in the NFL on an annual basis behind only the Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence and the Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark.

The 27-year-old Clowney was traded from the Houston Texans to the Seahawks prior to the 2019 season. Clowney then went on to appear in 13 games (11 starts) for the Seahawks last season, finishing with 31 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown.

Clowney's numbers were down after being named to the Pro Bowl in each of the three previous seasons, but part of that can be attributed to the fact that he was dealing with a sports hernia.

When largely healthy from 2016-18, Clowney averaged 40 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks per season.

Seattle has an obvious need at defensive end, especially after Quinton Jefferson signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency. The Seahawks selected Darrell Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, but he is an unproven commodity.

The Seahawks tied for 29th in the NFL in sacks last season, so losing both Clowney and Jefferson would be devastating in that regard.

Tennessee was far better than Seattle from a sack perspective last season, ranking in a tie for 13th, but it would undoubtedly benefit from someone who can get after the quarterback as well.

The Titans run a 3-4 defense that will feature Harold Landry and Vic Beasley coming off the end, but Clowney is such a good all-around defensive end against the pass and the run that he could be a great fit on the line or as a stand-up pass-rusher in a 3-4.

Head coach Mike Vrabel played in a similar defense for many years with the New England Patriots, and he would likely be the perfect coach to get the most out of Clowney's skill set.

Clowney is by far the most accomplished and talented defensive player still available in free agency, and they team that signs him figures to get a game-changer provided he can stay healthy.