'The Last Dance' Tops Netflix's 'Tiger King' as World's Most Popular Documentary

If there were any doubts about Michael Jordan's enduring popularity, The Last Dance has become the world's most popular documentary in the two weeks since its debut.

Per metrics used by Parrot Analytics (h/t Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw), the ESPN series chronicling the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls has surpassed Netflix's Tiger King as "most in-demand documentary in the world."

