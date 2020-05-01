'The Last Dance' Tops Netflix's 'Tiger King' as World's Most Popular Documentary

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 8: Michael Jordan #23 and Scottie Pippen #33 of the Chicago Bulls huddle together against the Charlotte Hornets on May 8, 1998 at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

If there were any doubts about Michael Jordan's enduring popularity, The Last Dance has become the world's most popular documentary in the two weeks since its debut.

Per metrics used by Parrot Analytics (h/t Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw), the ESPN series chronicling the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls has surpassed Netflix's Tiger King as "most in-demand documentary in the world."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: 2020-21 NBA Season Could Start in December

    There's been 'support' for a 2020-21 season that would start in December and end in late July or August

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 2020-21 NBA Season Could Start in December

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Expected to Move Draft

    League is expected to push the draft from June 25 to August or September

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Expected to Move Draft

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    'The Last Dance' Tops 'Tiger King' as World's Most Popular Documentary

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'The Last Dance' Tops 'Tiger King' as World's Most Popular Documentary

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Reveals 'Space Jam' Logo

    Lakers star shows off the movie logo on Instagram 🥕

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Reveals 'Space Jam' Logo

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report