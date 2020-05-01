Eagles Rumors: Jason Peters Signing New Contract Just 'A Matter of Time'

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly planning on bringing back one of their veteran leaders for the 2020 campaign.

"I do know for a fact that Jason Peters wants to be in Philadelphia, the Eagles want Jason Peters here," NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Derrick Gunn reported. "It's only a matter of time before they get something done."

While Philadelphia allowed Peters to explore free agency this offseason, he is yet to sign with a team and is apparently on the brink of coming back.

That figures to cut into Andre Dillard's development after the Eagles selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in last year's NFL draft, but the NBC Sports Philadelphia piece noted opinions inside the team are "mixed" on the Washington State product.

Peters is 38 years old, but he is also a nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia. He spent the first five seasons of his career on the Buffalo Bills but has been with the Eagles since the 2009 campaign.

While his last Pro Bowl came in 2016, he appeared in 13 games last year and was impressive along the offensive front. Pro Football Focus gave him a solid grade of 82.4 for the campaign.

By contrast, Dillard received a grade of 59.7.