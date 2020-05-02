Power-Ranking Every NFL Defense After the 2020 Draft

0 of 32

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

"Defense wins championships" is a classic trope for a reason.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs might have been an offensive-minded team, but it was their defense that came up with the big stops against the San Francisco 49ers and allowed Patrick Mahomes and Co. to get back into the game in the second half of Super Bowl LIV.

Needless to say, a franchise cannot expect to win a championship based solely on offensive firepower. In fact, it is often the case that teams with a dominant defense—like the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or the 2013 Seattle Seahawks—have a better chance of carrying a merely serviceable offensive unit to the Super Bowl.

Most teams have finished reconstructing their defensive units with the conclusion of the NFL draft. Though there are still some quality free agents to be had, the brunt of the work is over for the majority of front offices.

With that in mind, we'll be ranking all 32 defenses after the draft.

Recent production will serve as a baseline, but other considerations will be made. Key additions and subtractions at positions of need will be weighed heavily, as will the potential impact of incoming rookies.

We'll also take into account the implementation of a new defensive scheme or the hiring of new coordinators. Some defensive minds will weigh more heavily into the rankings than others.