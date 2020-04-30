Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Source Believes Packers QB Will Be 'Irate' with Love Pick

Matt York/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers were 13-3 last season and came one victory away from the Super Bowl with an appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

A No. 2 wide receiver behind Davante Adams is one of the pieces they could have looked to add during the first round of the NFL draft last Thursday, but they instead traded up and took a quarterback of the future in Utah State's Jordan Love.

Those around the current quarterback reportedly believe he is not pleased.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN cited one source who said Aaron Rodgers would be "irate" with the pick, while others think he will be "irritated." Not only did the Packers pass on a wide receiver in the first round, but they also didn't select one in the entire draft.

Demovsky noted Rodgers was "enamored with" LSU's Justin Jefferson, likely making the fact he went to the rival Minnesota Vikings with the No. 22 pick all the more difficult to accept for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

While Rodgers has not addressed the Packers' draft publicly, his predecessor, Brett Favre, apparently spoke to him and offered a hint into his overall mindset.

Favre appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said Green Bay sent a message of "disrespect" to Rodgers and added No. 12 is "a little disappointed."

"Aaron, do you ever look around and say, 'I feel like the odd man out?'" Favre continued. "And he said, 'Yeah.'"

There is a certain level of irony in Favre being the one to relay such a message considering he was entrenched as Green Bay's starting quarterback when the team drafted Rodgers with the No. 24 pick in 2005. Favre remained the Packers quarterback for three more years but eventually played for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings before retiring.

Still, Love isn't exactly Rodgers.

Rodgers led California to a 10-2 record in his final collegiate season and threw a total of 13 interceptions in two years for the Golden Bears, while Love directed Utah State to a 7-6 record behind 17 interceptions in 2019 alone.

There is potential there, but the Packers were on the brink of a Super Bowl last season and had the opportunity to inch that much closer to a Lombardi Trophy with notable draft picks.

Selecting a backup quarterback likely won't help much in 2020, and Rodgers apparently may not be pleased about it.