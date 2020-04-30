Rashard Higgins on New Contract: 'I've Been Through Hell and Back' with Browns

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Despite a disappointing 2019 season, Rashard Higgins has returned to the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal worth the veteran's minimum of $910,000.

"I've been through hell and back in Cleveland and I've seen the rain and now it's time for the sunshine," Higgins said Thursday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The receiver reportedly turned down offers from multiple teams worth more money to stay in Cleveland.

The 2016 fifth-round pick has spent his career in Cleveland but is set to play for his fourth coach in five years.

Higgins showed his potential in 2018, totaling 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. However, he never got much of a chance in 2019, catching just four passes for 55 yards in 10 appearances. All but nine yards came in Week 1.

He spent the year in head coach Freddie Kitchens' doghouse, playing just 17 percent of offensive snaps after reaching 44 percent the year before, per Pro Football Reference.

With Kitchens gone and Kevin Stefanski now the head coach, Higgins believes he can rebound in 2020.

"The film doesn't lie," he said. "I'm a good receiver, and I feel like me and Baker [Mayfield] having a good chemistry that can go a long way."

Higgins also has faith the Browns can succeed as a team despite going 14-49-1 since he joined the organization.

"I want to see us prevail," he said. "I want to see us win, so I couldn't give it up that easy. I'm not in it for the money, I'm in it for the glory. I'd rather just win with a team that I've been with."

Cleveland is seeking its first playoff berth since 2002.