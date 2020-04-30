MLB Teams Reportedly Preparing to Resume Spring Training at Home Ballparks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Optimism has risen from multiple sources in recent days regarding a timeline for starting the 2020 MLB season, which has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now comes word from Bob Nightengale of USA Today that MLB is preparing for its 30 teams to hold a three-week spring training period at their home ballparks—if the season returns.

Nightengale explained the positives and negatives for that plan:

"Training in their home ballparks would largely eliminate the need for hotel rooms and per diem for the players during Spring Training 2.0. It would also save time in this shortened season, with everyone in place for the start of the regular season instead of traveling back from spring training sites.

"The biggest disadvantage, the executives said, would be having the use of only one field instead of the usual six at their spring training sites. Teams would also be mostly limited to playing intrasquad games during the three weeks, particularly those located outside of two-team cities. Teams in certain regions could also face weather uncertainty."

Decreasing travel has been a common theme among a proposed start to the 2020 season, and Nightengale mentioned that edict spreads to MLB's line of thinking on traveling parties for road games.

"Club executives have also been told that traveling parties will likely be limited during the season to only essential employees, citing safety and medical concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The coaching, training and video staffs would be reduced for road games."

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Heyman of WFAN New York Sports Radio 660 and MLB Network both reported in recent days that MLB is looking toward an early-summer start to the season. Rosenthal wrote the range is from mid-June to July 4, and Heyman pegged early July for a new beginning.

Coupled with Nightengale's report, that could mean a spring-training period in June at home ballparks.

The season would look far different than any other one in league history.

For one, Nightengale reported that the league is considering moving to a three-division format for 2020.

The league's 30 teams would split into groups of 10 and be lumped together via geographical location. That would decrease the amount of travel needed until the playoffs.

Nightengale said that MLB officials believe a season of 100 or more games is possible. A full 162-game slate is unrealistic at this juncture.

Fans will also not be allowed in ballparks.