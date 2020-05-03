Ranking the 9 Worst Decisions of the 2020 NFL Offseason

4 of 9

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

By average annual salary, Kirk Cousins is the fifth-highest-paid player in the NFL. Let that sink in.

That's the effect the two-year, $66 million extension he signed in March had. The Minnesota Vikings freed up $10 million this offseason by reworking his three-year guaranteed deal, but now they're tied to him for three seasons instead of one.

His cap hit will be $21 million in 2020, $31 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022. His massive 2022 salary becomes guaranteed at the beginning of the 2021 season—meaning the Vikings are pretty much locked in to this deal, barring a catastrophic 2020. Cousins will be 34 years old in 2022.

The Vikings are in win-now mode and all-in on Cousins with this contract. He had a career year last season, setting a personal best in passer rating at 107.4 and posting 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Still, he's being paid like one of the NFL's five best quarterbacks, yet he doesn't carry the offensive burden Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees or any other elite quarterback does.

The Vikings were fourth in the league in run rate last season, per Sharp Football Stats. With Gary Kubiak taking over for Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator, that isn't likely to change. The coach will ride his zone running game with Dalvin Cook as much as he can and allow Cousins to make important throws off play action, which he does well.

Minnesota parted ways with three cornerbacks and receiver Stefon Diggs and likely won't reconnect with defensive end Everson Griffen, who remains a free agent.

The Vikings have $12.3 million in cap space with Cook and safety Anthony Harris highlighting their potential free agents next season. The mass exodus at corner is an example of the situation the Vikings are in with the Cousins extension. Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes weren't great, but finding replacements with little cash to spend is a tall task.

Not even the restructuring of the deal could carve out enough space for Minnesota to meaningfully address the secondary in free agency. Now it's left hoping it hit on all three of its cornerback draft picks (Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand) as immediate impact players. Cousins' influence on the payroll is only going to get bigger as his contract progresses.

Financially speaking, a rebuild might be the best course. The Vikings paid Cousins like this wasn't the case.