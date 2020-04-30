Ex-Chargers OL Michael Schofield, Panthers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 01: Guard Michael Schofield III #75 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers continue to add depth on the offensive line after reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent Michael Schofield.  

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Schofield will receive a one-year contract from the Panthers. 

Under general manager Marty Hurney and new head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers have aggressively reshaped their roster this offseason with the moves they've made. 

Staples from the Ron Rivera era are no longer with the organization, with Cam Newton being released, Greg Olsen signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent and Luke Kuechly retiring. 

The Panthers made a change at offensive tackle when they acquired Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers for Trai Turner. They signed Teddy Bridgewater to replace Newton as their starting quarterback. 

Schofield will likely slot in as the starter at guard on the right side of Carolina's offensive line. He's also played tackle at different points in his career. The 29-year-old started all 32 games over the past two seasons for the Chargers. 

Video Play Button

