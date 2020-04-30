Ex-Chargers OL Michael Schofield, Panthers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers continue to add depth on the offensive line after reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent Michael Schofield.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Schofield will receive a one-year contract from the Panthers.

Under general manager Marty Hurney and new head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers have aggressively reshaped their roster this offseason with the moves they've made.

Staples from the Ron Rivera era are no longer with the organization, with Cam Newton being released, Greg Olsen signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent and Luke Kuechly retiring.

The Panthers made a change at offensive tackle when they acquired Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers for Trai Turner. They signed Teddy Bridgewater to replace Newton as their starting quarterback.

Schofield will likely slot in as the starter at guard on the right side of Carolina's offensive line. He's also played tackle at different points in his career. The 29-year-old started all 32 games over the past two seasons for the Chargers.