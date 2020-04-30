Nick Saban: Tua Will Be 'Great Face' of Dolphins; Compares Style to Drew Brees

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide converses with Tua Tagovailoa #13 against the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Not only are Miami Dolphins fans excited about landing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft, his former coach is also happy about the destination.

"I was really, really hopeful that Miami would take him," Alabama coach Nick Saban said, per Barry Jackson and Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. "Tua's such a great person. Really was a very, very good leader here. One of the most popular players that we've ever had with our fans and our fanbase. I think he will be a great face of the organization there."

Saban was concerned the medical issues surrounding Tagovailoa would cause Miami to make a mistake by passing on him, similar to when he was the Dolphins' coach and the organization chose not to sign Drew Brees because of a shoulder injury. 

As the coach noted, the two quarterbacks have more in common than just injuries.

"I think there are some similarities in the style of the way these two guys play the position," Saban added.

       

