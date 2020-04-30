Report: Todd Gurley Not Planning Grievance Against Rams over Contract Bonus

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons star Todd Gurley won't file a grievance against the Los Angeles Rams regarding his unpaid roster bonus, according to ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

The Rams released Gurley on March 19 but were still on the hook for his $7.55 million roster bonus for the 2020 season.

The three-time Pro Bowler indicated April 8 he still hadn't received the money:

Gurley said the tone of his tweet was meant to be playful but that his request was serious, per McClure:

"I still need my money. That's what I'm waiting on. I've got so much time on my hands, so I'm having fun, man. If you know me, you know how I am. Always joking and laughing with the Rams teammates. They know how I am. It's all fun and games. I still do need my money, though. I am serious about that part. But it's all fun and games."



NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted $2.5 million from Gurley's bonus could go back to the Rams if he signed with another team. He inked a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Falcons shortly after his departure from Los Angeles.

Gurley's former teammate Clay Matthews is taking a more direct approach with the Rams after Los Angeles released him last month.

Like Gurley, Matthews tweeted he was looking to collect back pay from the team:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the NFL Players Association will formally file a grievance for Matthews in connection to his $2 million roster bonus.

Rams general manager Les Snead indicated April 16 that both Gurley and Matthews would receive whatever money their contracts stipulated.