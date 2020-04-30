Kyle Shanahan: 49ers Weren't Sold on Tom Brady Improving Team Now or in Future

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged the team kicked the tires on Tom Brady this offseason but passed on signing the three-time NFL MVP because the coach didn't think it was the right move for 2020 and beyond.

Speaking to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Shanahan explained the 49ers' thought process in an interview posted Thursday:

"We were so happy with our team and happy with Jimmy [Garoppolo]. And yeah, it didn't end the way we wanted. We can all do better—myself, Jimmy—and I expect it. But that's not any plan we're trying to (plot out). And then, all of a sudden, you hear that arguably the greatest quarterback of all time is all of a sudden available and there is a possibility that he could want to come to your team and things like that. And when you hear that stuff and it actually is realistic, for you not to look into it, to me, would be completely irresponsible.

"So once we realized and heard that, you know, this could be realistic, this isn't just talk, we looked into it all, and especially with the respect we have for Tom and everything and how great of a player he is, we looked into it to try to see if it would be better for our team this year and in the future. And when we weighed it all together, we didn't think it would. And we felt great with where we're at. Kind of confirmed how we are with Jimmy."

Before Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was speculation he could end up in San Francisco.

Per ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Brady "made it clear through various channels" that he would like to play for the 49ers if they were interested.

Wickersham noted San Francisco's decision-makers "discussed" Brady but decided to stick with Garoppolo.

Shanahan led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and a trip to Super Bowl LIV last season. It marked the franchise's first winning campaign and playoff appearance since 2013.

The 2019 season was Garoppolo's first full year as a starter. He threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and tied for fifth among all quarterbacks with a 69.1 completion percentage.