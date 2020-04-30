Derek Jeter Respects Decision to Postpone 2021 MLB Hall of Fame Ceremony

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Derek Jeter understands the Baseball Hall of Fame's coronavirus-induced decision to delay the 2020 induction ceremony until next year.

Per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, Jeter issued a statement about the Hall of Fame's move to combine the 2020 inductees with the 2021 class at next year's ceremony in Cooperstown:

"Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount. I respect and support the decision to postpone this year's enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021."

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that this year's induction weekend scheduled for July 24-27 has been canceled.

Jeter and Larry Walker were the only two players voted in by the Baseball Writers Association of America in January.

Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons are also part of the 2020 class after being voted in by the Modern Baseball Era Committee.

Jeter was named on 396 out of 397 ballots, giving him the second-highest vote percentage of all time. Mariano Rivera is the only unanimous selection in the history of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony will take place July 24.