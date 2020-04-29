Evan Engram, Jabrill Peppers' 5th-Year Contract Options Picked Up by Giants

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Giants exercised the fifth-year options on tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Engram is now due to make $6 million in 2021, per Spotrac.com, while Peppers will make $6.7 million in 2021.

The 25-year-old has shown flashes of being a major threat at tight end in his young career, though injuries cost him a total of 13 games the past two seasons.

In 34 career games, he's caught 153 passes for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns. Over a full 16-game season, that averages out to 72 receptions for 831 yards and five touchdowns, very solid numbers for the position.

A healthy Engram has the chance to be one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the NFL, pairing with players like Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Golden Tate in a promising group of playmakers for young quarterback Daniel Jones.

Peppers, 24, registered 76 tackles (five for loss), one interception, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 2019, his first season with the Giants after being acquired last offseason alongside guard Kevin Zeitler, a first-round pick and third-round pick for wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Peppers will likely pair with second-round pick and safety Xavier McKinney this season. McKinney is a natural free safety, which should allow Peppers to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he's more effective. But both players offer versatility, which could make them a very exciting pairing for years to come.