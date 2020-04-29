Joe Burrow: 'My Goal' Is to Be Bengals' Starter After Being No. 1 Pick in Draft

Uncredited/Associated Press

Andy Dalton has been with the Cincinnati Bengals since they selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft, but Joe Burrow plans on supplanting him as the team's starter in 2020.

"That's my goal," he told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network during an appearance on the RapSheet and Friends podcast. "I'm going to work really hard to get there. That first snap of training camp I'm going to walk into that huddle super confident."

While some highly regarded rookies and even No. 1 picks spend time on the bench before taking over as the starter, logic dictates the Bengals didn't bring Burrow in with the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft for him to sit.

After all, they are coming off a 2-14 campaign and haven't enjoyed a winning season since 2015.

Cincinnati could very well trade or release Dalton as well, although he told Michael Silver of NFL.com before the draft that he could be back with the only NFL team he has ever known.

"I truly believe they want what's best for me, but I understand it's a business, and you know how that goes," Dalton said. "With the first pick, if they take a quarterback like everyone expects, that could trigger something. There's even a scenario where I go back there."

Burrow is coming off one of the most impressive collegiate seasons in history after leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship as the Heisman Trophy winner. All he did was throw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns while playing his way all the way to the top of the draft board.

It is a new era in Cincinnati and one that could see Burrow working with a number of weapons at his disposal if he does win that starting job. In addition to second-round draft pick Tee Higgins from Clemson, the Bengals have Joe Mixon in the backfield and A.J. Green likely coming back from injury.

It is not difficult to envision Burrow leading the Bengals to an immediate turnaround, but he has to accomplish his goal of becoming the starter first.