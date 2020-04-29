Clay Matthews Reportedly Files $2M Contract Grievance Against Rams After Release

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 29, 2020

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is filing a contract grievance over $2 million in unpaid guarantees following his release from the team on March 19, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Matthews and running back Todd Gurley were both released by the Rams on March 19 and aired their frustrations over Twitter on April 8:

Rams general manager Les Snead addressed Gurley's and Matthews' tweets during an April 15 interview with NFL Total Access.

"They're definitely owed money," Snead told Andrew Siciliano. "That money is guaranteed. We're going to pay them. There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money, and they're gonna get that money."

Gurley signed a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with the Atlanta Falcons shortly after departing Los Angeles, but the Rams still owe him a $7.55 million roster bonus, per Fowler.

Matthews remains a free agent.

The 33-year-old made a case for why a team should sign him:

Video Play Button

2019 was Matthews' only season with the Rams. He recorded eight sacks—his most since notching 11 with the Green Bay Packers in 2014—11 quarterback hits and 37 tackles across 13 regular-season starts. The USC product missed three games with a broken jaw.

