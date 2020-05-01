Alex Ovechkin's Private Hockey Lessons Sell for $38K at Auction

Alex Ovechkin's Private Hockey Lessons Sell for $38K at AuctionMay 2, 2020
One fan valued private hockey lessons from Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin at $38,000, which closed the 12-time All-Star's All-In Challenge auction Friday night.
Fanatics' All-In Challenge was launched April 14 by the company's founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin:
Ovechkin accepted the challenge April 19, offering up private hockey lessons, an exclusive game-day experience with the Caps, his game-worn gloves and a game-used stick:
Alex Ovechkin @ovi8
I have accepted the @allinchallenge I hope we can help lots of people!!!Go to https://t.co/uEGxqcZLJ9 and see what you can do!! I also want to challenge my boy Ryan Zimmerman from the @nationals the @capitals organization and @snoopdogg to go ALL IN to help!!! #allinchallange https://t.co/OlrIrlzHWI
The 34-year-old has become a sports icon since Washington made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NHL entry draft. Ovechkin led the organization to its first Stanley Cup in 2018, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as well. He has also won three league MVP awards, among other individual honors.
Ovechkin also contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts by playing Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky in NHL 20:
NHLPA @NHLPA
Who you got? Don't miss The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase this Wednesday as @ovi8 and @WayneGretzky show down in @EASPORTSNHL! Donate in advance to support the Edmonton Food Bank and MSE Foundation's "Feeding the Frontlines" here 👉 https://t.co/Fmx2gDMNLw https://t.co/O7MZT5eYtF
The All-In Challenge has ballooned to include more than 100 athlete and celebrity auctions, with all funds going toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.
So far, $27.9 million has been raised via the initiative.
