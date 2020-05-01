Alex Ovechkin's Private Hockey Lessons Sell for $38K at Auction

Nick Wass/Associated Press

One fan valued private hockey lessons from Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin at $38,000, which closed the 12-time All-Star's All-In Challenge auction Friday night.

Fanatics' All-In Challenge was launched April 14 by the company's founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin:

Ovechkin accepted the challenge April 19, offering up private hockey lessons, an exclusive game-day experience with the Caps, his game-worn gloves and a game-used stick:

The 34-year-old has become a sports icon since Washington made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NHL entry draft. Ovechkin led the organization to its first Stanley Cup in 2018, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as well. He has also won three league MVP awards, among other individual honors.

Ovechkin also contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts by playing Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky in NHL 20:

The All-In Challenge has ballooned to include more than 100 athlete and celebrity auctions, with all funds going toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

So far, $27.9 million has been raised via the initiative.