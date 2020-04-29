Texans' J.J. Watt Makes Surprise Appearances on Fans' Zoom Video Calls

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 29, 2020

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt answers a question during a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

J.J. Watt has recorded at least 20 sacks in two of his nine NFL seasons.  

On Wednesday, the Houston Texans' three-time Defensive Player of the Year logged about 20 Zoom meeting appearances:

Watt has also been keeping busy by participating in COVID-19 relief efforts:

The 31-year-old has played his entire career for the Texans since going No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL draft. Throughout his tenure, he has 96 sacks, 265 quarterback hits and 479 tackles across 112 regular-season starts.

