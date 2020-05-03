Aaron Rodgers Packers Game, Lambeau Tour Sells for $140K at Auction

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' All-In Challenge closed at $160,000 on Sunday night.

Rodgers' auction garnered 49 total bids with a starting bid of $10,000.

The All-In Challenge was created on April 14 by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin with the goal to fundraise for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. All funds will be split between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

More than 100 athletes and celebrities have responded to the call, and over $30.4 million had been raised at the time Rodgers' auction closed.

Rodgers accepted Fanatics' All-In Challenge on April 22:

"I'm offering up a once-in-a-lifetime Lambeau Field game day, game weekend experience," Rodgers explained in his Instagram video, "including a tour from me, tickets, field passes, my jersey after the game and a couple other surprises along the way."

Rodgers is a very qualified Lambeau Field tour guide. The 36-year-old two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion has been in Green Bay since the Packers selected him 24th overall in 2005.

