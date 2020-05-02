Leonard Fournette's Maybach S600 Sells for $85,000 at All-In Challenge Auction

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 22: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette has sold his Maybach S600 for $85,000 at auction as part of the All-In Challenge on Saturday.

The money will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The Maybach was apparently the first car purchased by Fournette after he was drafted No. 4 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He has put about 30,000 miles on the vehicle to go with his 2,600-plus rushing yards in the NFL in this stretch.

The auction began with a starting bid of $50,000. A new S600 goes for over $400,000.

This donation helped continue the All-In Challenge started by Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin, which has raised more than $29 million for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

