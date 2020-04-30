Kris Bryant Las Vegas Golf Trip Sells for $32,250 at All-in Challenge Auction

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bidding has closed on a trip to Las Vegas to play golf with Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, with $32,250 the winning bid.

Bryant put the prize pack up for bids as part of the All-In Challenge Auction. All of the proceeds will go to relief efforts for the coronavirus pandemic, including to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

As part of the prize package, the winner and two guests will receive airfare and accommodation at a hotel on the Las Vegas strip. The group, along with Bryant, will play 18 holes of golf at the Summit Club, followed by lunch in the city.

Bryant is an avid golf fan, even showing off his iron skills in 2017 with a video posted on Facebook alongside the caption "Look out Rickie Fowler!"

The 28-year-old Bryant has been named to the MLB All-Star team three times in five seasons and was named NL MVP in 2016.

The All-In Auction Challenge has raised over $26.7 million thus far with a total of 283 celebrities and athletes joining in to aid relief efforts during the pandemic.