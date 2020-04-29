NHL's Seattle Franchise Says It's 'Close' to Choosing Name, Logo, Colors

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle hockey fans will soon know the name of their new NHL team. For real, this time.

The league's newest franchise has been teasing the unveiling of its official branding for months now, but the hold up at this point is apparently more about choosing the correct time rather than deciding on a moniker.

"We're still going through the legal process, led by the league," the team's VP of communications Katie Townsend told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "Then it's just making sure we're sensitive to the community. We don't want to be tone deaf. We want to make sure the mood is right."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.