NHL's Seattle Franchise Says It's 'Close' to Choosing Name, Logo, Colors

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 29, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, KeyArena, which hosts sports and entertainment events, is seen from the air next to the shadow of the Space Needle in Seattle. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday, June 7, 2017, that the city will enter into negotiations with the Oak View Group on a proposal for a privately-financed renovation of the city-owned KeyArena. Plans for the remodel would bring the building up to standards that could attract an NHL hockey or NBA basketball team once completed. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle hockey fans will soon know the name of their new NHL team. For real, this time.

The league's newest franchise has been teasing the unveiling of its official branding for months now, but the hold up at this point is apparently more about choosing the correct time rather than deciding on a moniker. 

"We're still going through the legal process, led by the league," the team's VP of communications Katie Townsend told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "Then it's just making sure we're sensitive to the community. We don't want to be tone deaf. We want to make sure the mood is right."

    

