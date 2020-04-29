Brett Favre: Packers 'Burned a Bridge' with Aaron Rodgers by Picking Jordan Love

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers began building for the future by taking former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

But former Packers quarterback Brett Favre believes that decision will have short-term ramifications and "burned a bridge" with two-time league MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

"Green Bay's not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years," the Hall of Famer told Rich Eisen. "If he plays like we expect him to play, they got a shot. With or without a first-round receiver. He's that good. But I would do all I could to not burn that bridge, and I don't think that they did that. I think that they burned a bridge that's gonna be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head."

Favre also revealed that he has spoken with his 36-year-old former teammate about Love's selection, among other things:

Love is the first skill-position player the Packers have drafted in the first round since taking Rodgers at No. 24 overall in 2005:

Rodgers served as Favre's backup through the 2007 season before the latter bolted for the New York Jets (2008) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-10) to finish his career. Favre's foreshadowing for how Love's arrival could negatively impact Rodgers presumably comes from how the organization picking Rodgers affected him.

Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Favre last November:

As for Love, the 21-year-old told ESPN's Maria Taylor on Saturday that he had talked with Rodgers and called his new mentor "a really good guy."

There doesn't appear to be any friction yet, but this storyline will only be enhanced once the 2020 season gets underway.

Rodgers' contract runs through the 2023 season, and he will turn 40 years old prior to entering unrestricted free agency in 2024.