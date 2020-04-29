Stephen Curry, Serena Williams to Host Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020

Stephen Curry, Serena Williams to Host Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020April 29, 2020
All 2020 graduates have been invited to participate in a virtual ceremony hosted by Golden State Warriors MVP Stephen Curry, 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams and comedian Kevin Hart on Saturday:
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Join me, @KevinHart4real and @serenawilliams for a special live celebration on Saturday, May 2nd for all 2020 grads on @Chase Twitter and YouTube. Get ready for a virtual graduation walk like no other! Spread the word and tag a 2020 grad below. 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 #ShowMeYourWalk https://t.co/Bk9Js6dQIz
The gesture is sponsored by Chase. Curry, Hart and Williams each have endorsement deals with the banking company, while Curry's Warriors relocated from Oracle Arena in Oakland to Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season and beyond.
Graduation ceremonies nationwide have been canceled and moved to virtual platforms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Facebook is also rallying around graduates with a live stream event featuring a commencement speech by Oprah Winfrey on May 15.
