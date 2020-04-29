Stephen Curry, Serena Williams to Host Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 29, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

All 2020 graduates have been invited to participate in a virtual ceremony hosted by Golden State Warriors MVP Stephen Curry, 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams and comedian Kevin Hart on Saturday:

The gesture is sponsored by Chase. Curry, Hart and Williams each have endorsement deals with the banking company, while Curry's Warriors relocated from Oracle Arena in Oakland to Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season and beyond. 

Graduation ceremonies nationwide have been canceled and moved to virtual platforms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook is also rallying around graduates with a live stream event featuring a commencement speech by Oprah Winfrey on May 15.

