Kenneth Murray Talks Patrick Mahomes, Ray Lewis, Shawne Merriman in B/R AMA

Six days after hearing his name called in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Kenneth Murray joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session.

The linebacker was a star at Oklahoma for the past three years, totaling 335 tackles while becoming a third-team All-American. He started all 42 of his career games, beginning as a true freshman, helping the team go 36-6 in that stretch.

Murray was then selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 23 overall pick of the draft, joining a defense that should be loaded with talent next year between Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Derwin James and Chris Harris.

Considering the Chargers traded up 14 spots to pick him Round 1, giving up a third-round pick in the deal, it's clear the team is excited about what he can bring to the table.

Before beginning his professional career, however, Murray talked to fans on the B/R app to discuss Ray Lewis, Shane Merriman and wanting to sack Patrick Mahomes.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@Bills2021champs: What QB would you like to sack or intercept the most?

Every QB I play against, to be honest. Probably Pat Mahomes though, he's a great player. As a Charger, I'll see him twice a year.

@william_whitson: What was it like to be drafted virtually?

It was pretty cool. You wish you could go to the draft, but not being able to go was in the best interest of everybody. It was pretty cool to get drafted in general, so definitely a great experience.

@JCTheLit: What excites you most about being a Charger?

Being able to play football in the NFL, that excites me the most. I'm so happy to be in the NFL and be an L.A. Charger.

@RewindThatTape: What was your most memorable moment at Oklahoma?

This past season, a sack I had versus Texas. It was a special game, obviously a game that's big to us every year. Being able to make a big play in a critical point was a special moment.

@SportFanBeast: Who was the first Charger to reach out to you?

Derwin James. We chopped it up for a little bit.

@Chickfilaisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Popeyes. Overall, the chicken is better.

@mikeyoung345: Who is your favorite nba player?

LeBron James, without a doubt. I'm a LeBron guy. Was a LeBron and Kobe guy growing up.

@DumbDingus: Who was your idol growing up?

I looked up to Ray Lewis.

@AndrewMayer777: If you were a WR who in the NFL would you want to Moss?

I don't know, that's a hard one...pass.

@JackPail: Who do you model your game after?

A little bit of pretty much everyone. I try to be myself, but I do take bits and pieces from guys like Bobby Wagner, Luke Kuechly, Ray Lewis.

@NBL21_bombasquad: Who are your top 3 linebackers of all time?

Mike Singletary, Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor.

@akashmahajan: What player do you want to trade jerseys with?

Probably one of my former teammates, the first Oklahoma guy I play with. Any of those guys, it's all love.

@Boomer06: What made you decide to go to OU?

Just felt like that was the place for me, felt like home. I went down there and met with Coach Stoops and thought he was phenomenal.

@chargers1185: What team are you most excited to play against?

The Chiefs since they just won the Super Bowl.

@PatriotsBoy: What's the story behind your jersey number?

There's not really a story behind it, but I couldn't wear 9 in NFL so I thought 56 was the next dopest option.

@Leroy8Whaler: How are you going to spend your first check?

Plan on getting my parents a house. Already bought myself a car, may get another car. Think that'll be about it, to be honest.

@sooner_magic: Who's someone on the OU defense that you think can really break out next season?

A few players. Caleb Kelly, Tre Norwood, Tre Brown, those guys for sure are in for breakout seasons.

@realnova15: Best football moment ever growing up?

My last year of Little League football, we played in the Super Bowl. Had two TDs, a kick return.

@aakash: Favorite video game?

Call of Duty or Fortnite.

@aakash: What are you looking forward to doing in LA?

Taking it all in. Getting to know the city. I already know it's phenomenal, so getting acclimated to it and chilling.

@dylanmcdonough5: Who was the toughest QB to go against in college?

Joe Burrow. He's a dog.

@acecharger: Which player would you like to learn from in the NFL/with the Chargers?

Would like to learn from all the guys, my new teammates. I have a pretty good relationship with a few LBs in the NFL, guys like Bobby Wagner, want to pick their brains and learn the nuances of being a better LB.

@drewmata2: Who is your favorite all-time Charger?

I didn't really watch a lot of NFL tape growing up, but had a pretty cool moment a couple of days ago with Shawne Merriman. Definitely a guy I look up to for sure.

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

Probably Army. Breaking a record, having the most tackles in a game all time. Probably my favorite moment.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

Pregame song, I'm probably listening to Meek Mill.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

No idea.