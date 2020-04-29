Jameis Winston Says He Can Read License Plates, Street Signs After LASIK Surgery

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 29, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jameis Winston underwent LASIK eye surgery in February to improve his efficiency as a quarterback. 

The 26-year-old said during an introductory teleconference with New Orleans Saints reporters on Wednesday that he is benefitting from better vision off the field, too:

"He didn't want to count out any options that he had that could possibly help him with the game he loves so much," Denise White, Winston's publicist, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport at the time of the procedure. "He doesn't want to miss out on an opportunity that presents itself. This is the game he loves and he wants to be the best at it and if there are any options that can improve his game he is willing to do it."

Winston officially signed with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday:

Video Play Button

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

