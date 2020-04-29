Jameis Winston Says He Can Read License Plates, Street Signs After LASIK Surgery

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jameis Winston underwent LASIK eye surgery in February to improve his efficiency as a quarterback.

The 26-year-old said during an introductory teleconference with New Orleans Saints reporters on Wednesday that he is benefitting from better vision off the field, too:

"He didn't want to count out any options that he had that could possibly help him with the game he loves so much," Denise White, Winston's publicist, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport at the time of the procedure. "He doesn't want to miss out on an opportunity that presents itself. This is the game he loves and he wants to be the best at it and if there are any options that can improve his game he is willing to do it."

Winston officially signed with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday:

