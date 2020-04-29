Colts' Kenny Moore Hosting COD Tournament to Benefit Cancer Patient's Family

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore (23) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore will host a Call of Duty tournament, benefitting the family of a nine-year-old boy who has cancer. 

The tournament will take place at 5 p.m. ET on May 3, with the 64-team field paying an entry fee of $40. Winners of the event will get a $400 grand prize, along with signed gear from Moore and a two-hour gaming session with the Colts player and his friends.

Moore is also offering up the opportunity to play a gaming session with him for $1,000. All proceeds will go toward the family of Mason Garvey.

Moore and Garvey, who suffered a cancer relapse in January, have formed a special bond built in large part around their shared love of video games. Moore met Garvey during a November trip to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

"It's crazy a little kid could go through that. So meeting Mason, he touched my heart as soon as I looked at him," Moore told Taylor Tannenbaum of WTHR in December. "Long story short, we became buddies. I gave him my number so he can always hit me up. He's pretty cool."

Moore wears a bracelet that says "Mighty Mason" on his wrist in support of Garvey. 

