Colts' Kenny Moore Hosting COD Tournament to Benefit Cancer Patient's Family

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore will host a Call of Duty tournament, benefitting the family of a nine-year-old boy who has cancer.

The tournament will take place at 5 p.m. ET on May 3, with the 64-team field paying an entry fee of $40. Winners of the event will get a $400 grand prize, along with signed gear from Moore and a two-hour gaming session with the Colts player and his friends.

Moore is also offering up the opportunity to play a gaming session with him for $1,000. All proceeds will go toward the family of Mason Garvey.

Moore and Garvey, who suffered a cancer relapse in January, have formed a special bond built in large part around their shared love of video games. Moore met Garvey during a November trip to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

"It's crazy a little kid could go through that. So meeting Mason, he touched my heart as soon as I looked at him," Moore told Taylor Tannenbaum of WTHR in December. "Long story short, we became buddies. I gave him my number so he can always hit me up. He's pretty cool."

Moore wears a bracelet that says "Mighty Mason" on his wrist in support of Garvey.