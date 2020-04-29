Madrid Open 2020: Andy Murray, Caroline Wozniacki Advance to Virtual Semifinals

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 2020 Madrid Open Virtual Pro tournament resumed on Wednesday with the men's and women's quarterfinal matchups.

In addition to the eight quarterfinal matches, previously eliminated players returned to the virtual court to play in charity event matches to help raise money for the coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

Here are the results from Wednesday, as well as a recap of how things went down.

2020 Madrid Open Results - April 29

Andy Murray def. Alexander Zverev, 6-1

Kiki Bertens def. Belinda Bencic, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. David Ferrer, 6-2

Sorana Cirstea def. Bianca Andreescu 7-6(4)

Diego Schwartzman def. Fabio Fognini, 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki def. Johanna Konta, 6-0

Fiona Ferro def. Donna Vekic, 7-6(3)

David Goffin def. Benoit Paire, 6-0

2020 Madrid Open Men's and Women's Semifinals

Andy Murray vs. Diego Schwartzman

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. David Goffin

Sorana Cirstea vs. Fiona Ferro

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Kiki Bertens

Andy Murray has been on a roll since the tournament started Monday. He went undefeated in Group 1, including an easy 3-0 win over Rafael Nadal to secure his spot in the quarterfinal.

Things continued to go Murray's way in a 6-1 victory against Alexander Zverev. The two-time Wimbledon champion couldn't help but admit after reaching the semifinals that he's "just much better" than everyone he's playing.

Murray's path to the championship match will go through Diego Schwartzman in the semifinal. The Argentinian star was given a good test from Fabio Fognini before prevailing 6-3.

According to ATPTour.com, Murray described Schwartzman's level of play as "terrible" when the two practiced against each other before the start of the tournament.

On the women's side, Sorana Cirstea ended Bianca Andreescu's run in dramatic fashion with a 7-6 win that went to a tiebreaker.

Cirstea's run to the semifinal is even more impressive considering that she's new to the world of video-game tennis.

"I didn't even realize that there were three match points. I only remember one," she said to WTA Tennis after beating Elina Svitolina on Monday. "I said, 'Sorana, if you don't win this point, you're going to be out!' It was an unbelievable comeback. I didn't even believe it. I'm very happy, because I know Elina is very good at this, and for me, the fact that I picked up a PlayStation one week ago, this means a lot."

Cirstea hasn't won a WTA singles title since 2016 and hasn't advanced to a final since the Tashkent Open last September. She is two wins away from securing his first win in a virtual tournament, but must first get by Fiona Ferro in the semifinal.

Caroline Wozniacki's comeback tour continues to pay dividends thanks to a 6-0 win over Johanna Konta. The 2018 Australian Open champion has won 12 straight games since her opening match against Kristina Mladenovic (4-2).