Which 2020 NFL Rookies Will Be Immediate Matchup Nightmares?

0 of 10

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Part of the reason fans love the NFL draft is because it provides a sense of hope for the coming season. Each incoming rookie is a potential playmaker ready to add touchdowns to the scoreboard and wins to the record.

That hope is often misplaced, of course, as not every rookie is going to have an immediate impact. Each year, however, some have the athletic potential, the required skill set and the right supporting cast to instantly make opponents fear them.

Last season, for example, players like Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf quickly became pieces that opposing coaches had to game-plan for. Here, we'll examine some incoming rookies with both the skills and the situations needed to have the same kind of impact in 2020.