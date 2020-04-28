Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Jailed on Multiple Charges

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested in York County, South Carolina, on multiple charges, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher, who confirmed with the local sheriff's office.

Breeland is charged with having alcohol with a broken seal in a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving without a license, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

As of Tuesday night, the 28-year-old was still in jail and bond had not been set. The Chiefs are aware of the situation but offered no comment to ESPN.

The South Carolina native went to school at Clemson before Washington selected him with a fourth-round pick in 2014. The state has been under a "work-to-home" order since April 6 to combat the coronavirus pandemic with offenders potentially subject to a $100 fine or up to 30 days in jail for a violation.

After spending four years in D.C. and then another in Green Bay in 2018, Breeland landed in Kansas City in 2019, re-signing this April for $4.5 million to return to the Chiefs for 2020.

The cornerback was a major factor in his team's title last year, recording 48 total tackles, two picks and two fumble recoveries in the regular season before playing a major role in the Super Bowl by making seven tackles and an interception in the first quarter.

Breeland's agent, Brad Leshnock, did not respond to ESPN for comment, either.

The cornerback was previously suspended for one game in 2015 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Recently, the NFL amended its stance on marijuana, decreasing the penalties for failed tests and possession, except in the case of disregard for local laws. Breeland's case figures to become one of the first to test the league's new enforcement.

Breeland's arrest occurred at 1:26 p.m. and he was booked in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to The State's Matt Connolly.