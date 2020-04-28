Peyton Manning Golf and Dinner Sells for $525K at All In Challenge Auction

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The auction for one round of golf and dinner with Peyton Manning closed at $525,000 in Fanatics' All In Challenge, a campaign for COVID-19 relief, on Tuesday night.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback garnered 16 total bids after accepting the viral All In Challenge on April 14:

"I am coming to your hometown to play golf with you and two of your friends," Manning said, in part, during his acceptance video. "The four of us are gonna play. We're gonna have a lot of fun. You and I are gonna play your two buddies. We're gonna have lots of laughs. We're gonna play 18 holes of golf, tell some fun stories."

The five-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion added: "After golf, we're gonna have dinner. Invite 10 of your friends. Me and you and 10 of your friends, we're gonna have dinner at a local restaurant there in town. We're gonna support that restaurant that may be in need at the same time."

Manning challenged his young brother, recently retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl MVP accepted:

The elder Manning retired in March 2016 after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos the month prior. The 44-year-old played the first 13 seasons of his legendary career for the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1998, before finishing in Denver from 2012-15.

Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin created the All In Challenge on April 14:

Since then, over 100 celebrities in and out of sports have joined the cause. All auctions can be viewed here.

The All In Challenge has raised $23.2 million thus far. All funds will be allocated to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.