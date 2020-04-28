Madrid Open 2020: Andy Murray Tops Rafael Nadal 3-0 in Virtual Event

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Since the 2020 Madrid Open had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, tournament organizers decided to give fans a virtual experience that raises money to help aid in the COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Tuesday marked the second day of competition at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Tournament with the help of PlayStation 4 video game Tennis World Tour.



A total of 26 matches were on the schedule today, with a showdown between Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray leading things off.

Unfortunately, the matchup didn't live up to the real-life hype with Murray steamrolling Nadal in three straight games.

2020 Madrid Open Virtual Tournament Results - April 28

Andy Murray def. Rafael Nadal, 3-0

Karolina Pliskova def. Carla Suarez Navarro, 3-1

David Ferrer def. Dominic Thiem, 3-0 (Technical issues forced Thiem to forfeit)

Benoit Paire def. Rafael Nadal, 3-1

Fiona Ferro def. Carla Suarez Navarro, 3-0

Fabio Fognini def. Kei Nishikori, 4-2

Belinda Bencic def. Karolina Plsikova, 4-3(1)

David Ferrer def. John Isner, 3-0

Kiki Bertens def. Donna Vekic, 3-0

Andy Murray def. Denis Shapovalov, 3-0

Lucas Pouille def. Karen Khanchanov, 3-0 (Khachanov was unable to compete)

Victoria Azarenka def. Elina Svitolina, 3-1

David Goffin def. Alexander Zverev, 3-0

Angelique Kerber def. Eugenie Bouchard, 4-3(3)

Benoit Paire d. Denis Shapovalov, 3-0

Sorana Cirstea d. Victoria Azarenka, 3-1

Caroline Wozniacki def. Madison Keys, 3-0

Kristina Mladenovic def. Madison Keys, 4-3(3)

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Frances Tiafoe, 3-0

Bianca Andreescu def. Kristina Mladenovic, 3-0

Johanna Konta def. Elina Svitolina, 4-2

Match point for Murray turned into a good back-and-forth rally with Nadal, but the two-time Wimbledon champion was able to take advantage of a blunder by his opponent to seal the win:

Murray and Benoit Paire advanced out of Group 1 after both men were able to defeat Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups on the men's side of the bracket after Tuesday's results:

One player who really got into the spirit of interactive competition was Bianca Andreescu, who didn't seem like she was messing around leading up to her match with Kristina Mladenovic:

That attitude served Andreescu well since she swept Mladenovic to advance to the quarterfinals on the women's side of the bracket. The 19-year-old has yet to participate in the actual Madrid Open, so this is turning into a good test run for her to prepare for the future.

Joining Andreescu in the quarterfinal is Caroline Wozniacki, who ended her retirement to take part in the virtual Madrid Open. The former world No. 1 last made it this far at the Madrid Open in 2015, though her run ended with a loss to Maria Sharapova.