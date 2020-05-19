Re-Drafting the Loaded 2000 NFL Draft with Brady and Urlacher

0 of 31

CARLOS OSORIO/Associated Press

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 15, 2000?

In our opinion, you'd end up with a sixth-round quarterback in the top spot (duh!), along with three other sixth-rounders and two undrafted players in Round 1.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes only two quarterbacks along with 16 front-seven defenders, five offensive linemen, three running backs, three wide receivers and two defensive backs.