Patrick Queen Headlines Daniel Jeremiah's Best Value Draft Picks of Each Round

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen lasted on the board until No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, but NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah placed him at No. 1 among all first-round picks in terms of value:

Queen headlined a Baltimore Ravens' class that has been lauded by several experts as the best group assembled by any team in the draft:

The 6'0", 229-pounder was ranked as the 16th-best overall prospect and second-best linebacker by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. Queen was second to Clemson product Isaiah Simmons, who went eighth overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Queen was also likened to Washington All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

"While other Tigers received more attention, Queen has some of the most eye-opening tape of the bunch. He plays fast, physical and with impressive field confidence for a one-year starter. His ability to diagnose and flow are both very rapid, and he operates with excellent body control and balance to gobble up runners as an open-field tackler.

"His inexperience will show itself in taking on blocks and finding optimal pursuit angles, but that will get cleaned up in time. Queen is next up from LSU's linebacker factory, possessing the same three-down ability to hunt, cover and tackle as those before him. He's an early starter with a sky-high ceiling."

Queen recorded one interception, two passes defended, three sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 85 total tackles across 15 games as a junior for undefeated national champion LSU last season. But those numbers only tell half the story:

Baltimore QB and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson called Queen "Ray Lewis Jr." after the Ravens made him their pick:

While Hall of Fame Lewis is a lofty standard, Queen figures to make an immediate impact for the Ravens secondary.