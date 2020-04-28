2021 NFL Draft: Full Schedule of Dates Announced by Browns for Event

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 17: A Cleveland Browns helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL draft will take place April 29 through May 1 in downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns announced the dates and locations for next year's event Tuesday:

"Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Destination Cleveland and the Cleveland Browns today announced the 86th NFL Draft will be held April 29 - May 1, 2021 in Downtown Cleveland. The event will bring NFL fans together at iconic locations around FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate the game of football and show the world what makes Cleveland a destination city."

The NFL chose Cleveland as the site for next year's draft in 2019, making it the sixth different city to host the annual three-day extravaganza.

Additional fan events will include a free football festival that allows fans to showcase their skills and take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.

Previous locations for the draft were New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee.

This year's event was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL to conduct the draft virtually as coaches and executives operated out of their homes.

Video Play Button

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday during the first round of the draft that Las Vegas will host the draft in 2022.

The 2021 season will mark the 75th anniversary of the Browns franchise.

Related

    Mahomes Picked the Three Favorite Plays of His Chiefs’ Career

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Picked the Three Favorite Plays of His Chiefs’ Career

    kansascity
    via kansascity

    Roseman: Missing Wilson in '12 Played into Eagles Drafting Hurts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roseman: Missing Wilson in '12 Played into Eagles Drafting Hurts

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    What 2020 Rookies Should Know About the Browns

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    What 2020 Rookies Should Know About the Browns

    cleveland
    via cleveland

    Report: Brady Visit Didn’t Break Rule

    Tom Brady’s visit to Byron Leftwich’s house was to pick up playbook and didn’t violate offseason rules

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady Visit Didn’t Break Rule

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report