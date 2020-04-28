2021 NFL Draft: Full Schedule of Dates Announced by Browns for Event

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL draft will take place April 29 through May 1 in downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns announced the dates and locations for next year's event Tuesday:

"Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Destination Cleveland and the Cleveland Browns today announced the 86th NFL Draft will be held April 29 - May 1, 2021 in Downtown Cleveland. The event will bring NFL fans together at iconic locations around FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate the game of football and show the world what makes Cleveland a destination city."

The NFL chose Cleveland as the site for next year's draft in 2019, making it the sixth different city to host the annual three-day extravaganza.

Additional fan events will include a free football festival that allows fans to showcase their skills and take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.

Previous locations for the draft were New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee.

This year's event was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL to conduct the draft virtually as coaches and executives operated out of their homes.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday during the first round of the draft that Las Vegas will host the draft in 2022.

The 2021 season will mark the 75th anniversary of the Browns franchise.