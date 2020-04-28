Ravens Rumors: D.J. Fluker Agrees to Contract After Seahawks Release

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to a contract with free-agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on Tuesday pending a physical, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that Fluker could be a replacement for eight-time Pro Bowler and longtime starting right guard Marshal Yanda, who retired this offseason.

Fluker spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as their starting right guard, but Seattle officially released him Monday.

