Ravens Rumors: D.J. Fluker Agrees to Contract After Seahawks Release

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 02: D.J. Fluker #78 of the Seattle Seahawks during pre-game warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to a contract with free-agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on Tuesday pending a physical, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Rapoport noted that Fluker could be a replacement for eight-time Pro Bowler and longtime starting right guard Marshal Yanda, who retired this offseason.

Fluker spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as their starting right guard, but Seattle officially released him Monday.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

