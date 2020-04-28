Report: MLB Could Start Season in 'As Many as 20 Home Parks' Amid COVID-19

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is reportedly looking at a scenario to open the 2020 season where many teams could play games in their home stadiums.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, one idea being considered could see MLB start the regular season "in as many as 20 home parks" or in "10 to 12 states."

This is one of many reported possibilities MLB has taken under consideration as it explores ways to start the regular season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports reported last week that MLB was considering using Florida, Texas and Arizona as hubs and playing games without fans in major league, minor league and spring training facilities.

Rosenthal noted MLB has considered starting the season in those three states and then taking a break after a few weeks of play "to reassess the viability of moving to other locations."

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported virtually everyone involved in MLB decision-making "has grown increasingly optimistic" that there will be a season in 2020.

It's unclear when the season might begin, though Rosenthal wrote that league officials view the "most realistic" window as sometime from the middle of June through July 4.

MLB's regular season was originally scheduled to begin March 26, but the league suspended operations March 12 because of the pandemic.