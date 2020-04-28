MLB Free Agents 2020: Contract Predictions for Mookie Betts, More Top Hitters

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The 2020-21 MLB free-agent class faces an unpredictable market on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic and what will likely be an abridged 2020 season.

The inevitable lost revenue teams face in 2020 could have a direct impact on spending next winter, and while the second- and third-tier free agents might take a hit as a result, the cream of the free-agent crop still figures to be handsomely rewarded.

With that in mind, here's a look at the top position players of the upcoming class, complete with predictions for what their next contract might look like.

Mookie Betts

Will Mookie Betts ever play a regular season game for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

The 27-year-old was acquired during the offseason ahead of his final year of arbitration control, in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs

He fell short of duplicating his 2018 AL MVP performance. However, he still hit .295/.391/.524 (135 OPS+) with 40 doubles, 29 home runs and almost as many walks (97) as strikeouts (101) while winning his fourth straight Gold Glove in a 6.9-WAR season.

Given his age and track record of elite-level production, a huge payday is coming.

According to Lou Merloni of WEEI, the Red Sox offered Betts a 10-year, $300 million extension this past offseason, to which he countered with a 12-year, $420 million request. That wide gap in negotiations no doubt paved the way for him to be traded.

For some context, that counter proposal is in the neighborhood of the 12-year, $426.5 million extension that Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels last March.

Contract Prediction: 10 years, $340 million

George Springer

George Springer is coming off the best season of his impressive six-year career.

The 30-year-old hit .292/.383/.591 while setting career-highs in OPS+ (150), home runs (39), RBI (96) and WAR (6.4) to win his second Silver Slugger Award and finish seventh in AL MVP voting.

There is always a premium placed on players who can handle center field defensively, and Springer has developed into a solid option at the position after primarily manning right field to begin his career.

In 2019, he logged more time in center field than right field, tallying 7 DRS and a 12.4 UZR/150 in 540.1 innings.

He agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract during the offseason to avoid arbitration, and he will be looking for similar compensation over the course of a long-term deal once he hits the open market.

Contract Prediction: Four years, $90 million

J.T. Realmuto

J.T. Realmuto is now widely regarded as the best all-around catcher in baseball.

He hit .275/.328/.493 for a 108 OPS+ last season while recording career-highs in doubles (36), home runs (25), RBI (83) and runs scored (92) en route to 4.5 WAR in his Philadelphia Phillies debut.

The 29-year-old also threw out an impressive 47 percent of base-stealers while grading out as one of baseball's better pitch framers, according to Baseball Savant. That all earned him first Gold Glove Award.

Given that performance, it should come as no surprise that he is reportedly seeking a record deal for a catcher.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Realmuto is expected to seek a record salary for a catcher and could push for a seven-year deal.

The record for a catcher's salary belongs to Joe Mauer ($23 million), while Buster Posey ($21.4 million) is currently the highest paid backstop in the game.

Contract Prediction: Six years, $141 million

Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien posted a solid 11.6 WAR over his first four seasons with the Oakland Athletics after coming over in the blockbuster trade that sent Jeff Samardzija to the Chicago White Sox.

The 29-year-old then took his game to another level entirely in 2019, hitting .285/.369/.522 for a 138 OPS+ with 43 doubles, 33 home runs, 92 RBI and 123 runs scored.

His 8.9 WAR ranked second among all American League players and he finished third in AL MVP voting.

Along with those impressive offensive numbers, he also tallied double-digit DRS for the second straight season. He's gone from being a below-average defensive shortstop to one of the best in baseball.

A limited track record of top-tier production adds some risk to the equation here, but he's still going to be rewarded handsomely for his two-way skills at a premium position.

Contract Prediction: Five years, $100 million

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.