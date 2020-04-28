NFL Draft 2021: Early Predictions for Ja'Marr Chase, Top WR Prospects

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft wide receiver class could be even better than the highly touted group that was selected in 2020.

The major difference between the two classes is the higher potential landing spots for LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, Clemson's Justyn Ross and others.

Chase, Ross and the Alabama pair of Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle landed in the top 10 in the early projection from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Of course, plenty can change in 12 months, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow being the primary example of how a player's draft stock can rise in one season.

The order of wide receivers can also change based off team needs, which is what happened in the 2020 NFL draft. Henry Ruggs III was the first wideout off the board at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders because some franchises had to fill voids at quarterback and offensive line.

A similar fate could await the 2021 class, but that all depends on how the 2020 NFL season plays out.

Top 2021 Wide Receiver Prospects

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Chase outperformed 2020 first-round pick Justin Jefferson during LSU's national championship campaign.

He hauled in 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, and he finished his sophomore season with 221 yards and two touchdowns in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Chase should be LSU's leading receiver in 2020, but he will be dealing with a different set of circumstances.

Joe Brady has moved on to the Carolina Panthers as their offensive coordinator, Burrow has departed for the NFL, and 13 other LSU players were chosen in the draft. The Tigers lost three offensive linemen, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jefferson, so 2020 could be a rebuilding year for the offense.

Some of Chase's production could come down to how well Myles Brennan transitions into the starting quarterback role.

The wide receiver's explosiveness should still stand out whenever LSU plays, and that ability should place him at the top of the positional chart.

Miller has him landing at No. 2 in his initial mock draft, as does CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson.

His draft positioning will come down to the needs of teams in the top three and how well he performs in comparison to Ross and others this season.

If A.J. Green moves on from the Cincinnati Bengals or the Washington Redskins have faith in Dwayne Haskins, he could end up in one of those spots.

If the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets fail to gain traction in the AFC East, he could end up in that division.

Prediction: No. 2 overall.

Justyn Ross, Clemson

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ross comes into the 2020 college football season beneath Chase on draft boards, but he carries a significant advantage playing with Trevor Lawrence.

In 2019, Ross caught 66 balls for 865 yards and eight scores. Those totals should increase as Clemson's No. 1 receiver in 2020.

The 20-year-old does not have to worry about developing chemistry with a new quarterback, and his offense should run fine from the start with running back Travis Etienne also returning.

Miller described Ross as a "faster clone" of Tee Higgins, who was selected at No. 33 by the Bengals.

While Miller has the Alabama pair of Smith and Waddle going ahead of Ross, The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists the Clemson junior as his second wideout off the board.

Ross could have an advantage over the Crimson Tide duo as well since they have to adjust to a new signal-caller.

The overall weakness of the ACC should help Ross when comparing receiving numbers with the rest of the draft class.

Ross may not eclipse Chase when the draft rankings are finalized in 12 months, but he has the best chance to overtake him because of his situation at Clemson.

If he is the No. 2 wideout, Ross could interest the Dolphins, Jets, New York Giants and others that need to add help for their young quarterbacks.

Prediction: No. 5 overall.

Devonta Smith, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Smith produced better numbers than 2020 first-round picks Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy.

He led Alabama with 1,256 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns and finished second behind Jeudy in receptions with 68.

While the 21-year-old will have to adjust to a new quarterback, he is in better position to thrive than Chase because of the talent Alabama is bringing back.

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and running back Najee Harris could also be first-round selections next April, while LSU may take a step back.

Freshman Bryce Young and redshirt junior Mac Jones will be in competition for the starting quarterback job, and they should benefit from having a pair of potential first-round selections to throw to.

Miller listed Waddle two spots ahead of Smith in his first 2021 projection, but Smith could again put up better numbers. If he has a second 1,000-yard season, he could fill the wide receiver need of any team in the top 10.

If he lands beneath Chase and Ross, the more likely suitors could be the Giants, Jets and Dolphins, who all could take a step forward but be a year or two away from contending for a postseason spot.

Prediction: No. 8 overall.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.