Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu: Super Bowl Championship Is 'Least of My Accomplishments'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Safety Tyrann Mathieu lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his career last season, but he said Monday that success was "the least of my accomplishments."

Mathieu reacted to an old clip of ESPN's Bill Polian essentially urging teams not to pick him in the 2013 NFL draft and pointed to his charitable work, how he takes care of his family and how he was voted as a team captain for three different franchises:

In the clip, Polian said Mathieu was not worth the risk, had "deficiency covering man-to-man" and came with character concerns.

"On top of that, he's proven to be irresponsible and continues in my mind to show some degree of irresponsibility," the former Indianapolis Colts general manager said. "That makes him a poor teammate and a poor risk. I don't know why you'd want him at any price."

Polian also said he would have taken the LSU product off his board because he wouldn't want him in the locker room.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Mathieu with a third-round pick after he was a consensus All-American in 2011.

Since then, he has played for the Cardinals, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, tallied 17 interceptions in seven seasons, made one Pro Bowl, been an All-Pro selection twice and helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV.

Still, in his eyes, none of that compares to what he has done off the field.