NFL Draft 2020 Results: Full Team Grades, Biggest 1st-Round Reaches

The 2020 NFL draft is in the books, and it won't soon be forgotten.

From the virtual format to the early run on quarterbacks (three in the first six picks) to the clubs moving up and down the board, the talent grab brought excitement to an otherwise static sports world.

But now that's in the rear-view mirror, it's the perfect time for reflection, so we'll lay out the draft results, hand out grades to all 32 teams and revisit the biggest first-round reaches.

2020 NFL Draft

Team Grades

Arizona Cardinals: A-

Atlanta Falcons: C

Baltimore Ravens: A

Buffalo Bills: B+

Carolina Panthers: A-

Chicago Bears: C

Cincinnati Bengals: A

Cleveland Browns: A-

Dallas Cowboys: A+

Denver Broncos: B-

Detroit Lions: B

Green Bay Packers: D+

Houston Texans: C

Indianapolis Colts: A-

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Kansas City Chiefs: B-

Las Vegas Raiders: C

Los Angeles Chargers: C+

Los Angeles Rams: B

Miami Dolphins: B

Minnesota Vikings: A

New England Patriots: B

New Orleans Saints: B-

New York Giants: B+

New York Jets: B

Philadelphia Eagles: C+

Pittsburgh Steelers: B-

San Francisco 49ers: B+

Seattle Seahawks: C+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Tennessee Titans: B

Washington Redskins: C+

Biggest First-Round Reaches

Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders, 19th overall



Want to know a pro tip for identifying a reach? When the front office responsible for the selection feels the need to argue why it wasn't.

"The reason he's not a reach is because of his grade in our system," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told reporters about the Arnette selection. "Did I think we could have moved down and got him? Maybe. But we didn't want to lose him."

This almost feels like the classic case of a club reaching to address a need over grabbing the best available talent.

But even if the Raiders decided they were definitely taking a corner at No. 19, Arnette is still a puzzling choice. B/R's Matt Miller had Arnette rated 13th among cornerbacks with a prospect grade of 75, which equates to a mid-to-late third-round pick. Yikes.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 26th Overall

The Packers are aware they have an all-time great under center, right? Aaron Rodgers just quarterbacked them to a 13-win season, and there's no reason to think he has anything other than more elite football in front of him at age 36.

Green Bay should be looking to juice the orange with Rodgers and squeeze whatever contending chances it can from the remainder of his prime. Instead, the organization traded up to get a backup for Rodgers, which puzzled everyone, including The Ringer's Danny Kelly:

"I question the wisdom of this pick, at least in the short term. For starters, an already-tepid relationship between Rodgers and the team is not likely to improve with this selection, and it does little to bolster the supporting cast around the former MVP. The opportunity cost around this pick could hurt the team’s chances for contending over the next couple of years."

The idea of grooming Jordan Love is fine, since he needs more seasoning. Even if he had a depleted supporting cast this past season, he still managed just 20 touchdown passes against 17 interceptions.

Maybe he booms down the road. Or maybe he busts in cringe-worthy fashion. Either way, he won't be any help to Rodgers, who needed more receiving help and didn't get it from any of the team's nine picks.

Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks, 27th Overall

It seems like Seattle is always a wild card for first-round surprises, and this year was no different.

Spending a first-rounder on a linebacker with Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright already on the team is curious roster management. Moreover, spending said selection on Jordyn Brooks when Patrick Queen was still on the board is downright head-scratching.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had Brooks as a second-round prospect and "potential future starter." Queen, meanwhile, had a first-round grade from Zierlein, who labeled him "an early starter with a sky-high ceiling."

Granted, it's hard to find consensus from one draft board to the next, but it wouldn't be easy to find many outside of Seattle that rated Brooks any higher. That, in turn, creates serious question marks about the value of this pick.