Video: Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy Play Call of Duty: Warzone Ahead of NFL Draft

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa threw countless passes to Jerry Jeudy during their time with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The duo connected one more time to play Call of Duty before last week's 2020 NFL draft:

Tagovailoa went off the board at No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins before Jeudy found a new home with the Denver Broncos at No. 15 overall during Thursday night's first round:

Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending dislocated hip on Nov. 16. The 2018 Heisman finalist departed Alabama with 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 picks on 69.3 percent completion across 32 games.

Jeudy nabbed a career-high 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior season in 2019, preceded by 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 catches as a sophomore in 2018.

Tagovailoa also led Alabama's comeback win in the 2018 CFP National Championship Game.

In Denver, Jeudy will join Courtland Sutton and fellow rookie KJ Hamler as weapons for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Tagovailoa is expected to have an immediate impact in Miami as the Fins' presumptive franchise quarterback.