Which 2020 NFL Rookies Were Drafted by the Wrong Teams?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an excellent track record of picking receivers who thrive in their scheme without ever having to spend a first-round choice on the position.

And that will likely be the case after they selected Chase Claypool with the No. 49 pick last week. However, while Pittsburgh may get a useful player, it might not be the best long-term fit for Claypool.

He tore up the combine, running a 4.42 40-yard dash at 6'4", 238 pounds. He also had an impressive 40.5-inch vertical to go with a 126-inch broad jump. According to Three Sigma Athlete, Claypool's SPARQ score put him in the 98th percentile among receiver prospects.

Claypool isn't just a great athlete, either, as he was highly productive at Notre Dame. He started 33 games for the Fighting Irish, totaling 2,159 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. His best season came in 2019, as he caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, and earned team MVP honors.

So why is Claypool an odd fit in Pittsburgh?

Given his size and athleticism, his best position is likely in the slot or as a tight end. Claypool struggles to create separation on the outside and is a long way from being a polished route-runner. He is at his best when he can use his big body to box out defenders and snatch passes out of tight windows.

However, Claypool will likely play on the outside. Pittsburgh already has a big slot receiver in JuJu Smith-Schuster (6'1", 215 lbs), and James Washington and Diontae Johnson project as outside receivers. Washington and Johnson both played well last season even though Ben Roethlisberger missed most of the year with an elbow injury. Pittsburgh will continue to use those players on the outside, limiting Claypool's rookie snaps.

If Claypool is an outside-only receiver, then he may never reach his ceiling as he just doesn't have the quickness and flexibility to win on the edges. It would have been fun to see him join a team more open to using his size and physicality in the middle of the field.