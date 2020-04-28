Ranking MLB's Greatest Single-Game Offensive Explosions of the Last 10 Years

0 of 10

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Hitting a baseball is generally regarded as the hardest thing to do in sports. But every now and then, there are games in which an individual hitter makes it look all too easy.

With the 2020 season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, we thought we'd look back at the 10 most extreme examples from the last decade of Major League Baseball.

Whereas there's "game score" for pitchers, there is no all-encompassing stat for dominant single-game offensive performances for hitters. Because of that, we had to size up memorable offensive outbursts from the 2010s on their historical significance and general impact.

To keep things interesting, we also emphasized variety to a certain extent. And we stipulated that these great games had to include more than just one big hit. That, perhaps, is a list for another time.

We decided on five showings from the regular season and five from the postseason, and they are ranked from least great to greatest.