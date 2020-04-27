Video: Mel Kiper Reveals Trevor Lawrence, Top 5 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers prior to the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Not surprisingly, Clemson star Trevor Lawrence sits atop the early 2021 draft board for ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Days removed from the 2020 NFL draft, Kiper provided a look at his top five players for the upcoming season. Lawrence was followed by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons:

           

