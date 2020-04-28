2020 NFL Draft: Which Undrafted Free Agents Can Make the Biggest Impact?

0 of 8

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

The NFL draft doesn't really end with Mr. Irrelevant. While the final pick of Round 7 may be the last player to have his name called on television, that pick kicks off the undrafted-free-agent feeding frenzy.

Every year, quality prospects go undrafted because there aren't enough draft slots to go around. Some of them become future stars like Adam Thielen and Phillip Lindsay. Others help NFL teams in more subtle ways, be it on special teams, the practice squad or as a rotational package player.

Undrafted players can have an impact, and often an early one.

Here, we'll examine eight undrafted free agents from the 2020 draft class who are most likely to have an immediate impact based on factors like past production, physical upside and the situation they're entering.

Since opportunity is often the factor most relevant to a rookie's impact, players who have yet to sign with a team won't be considered here.