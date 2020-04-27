Packers GM Gutekunst Targeted 2 WRs, Attempted to Trade Up at 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers surprisingly didn't fill their need at wide receiver despite a deep class at the position, but it reportedly wasn't because of a lack of interest.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported general manager Brian Gutekunst tried to find one in the second round after taking quarterback Jordan Love in Round 1.

"Gutekunst said the Packers had two receivers they were targeting in [the] early and middle part of the second round," King wrote. "They tried to move up with several teams, he said, until the second receiver they preferred got picked, and then they stopped."

Green Bay instead selected running back AJ Dillon 62nd overall in Round 2.

Despite a 13-3 record, receiver depth was a problem for the Packers in 2019, with few consistent options except Davante Adams. Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison (now with Detroit) showed some promise, but none reached 500 yards on the season despite playing all 16 games.

The position seemed like a needed target in the draft with a historically deep class, as Field Yates of ESPN noted:

However, the Packers made nine picks without addressing receiver, only taking one pass-catcher in tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round.

It's unknown which players the team wanted in Round 2, although Baylor receiver Denzel Mims was taken three picks before Green Bay was on the clock. Chase Claypool and Van Jefferson also went late in the second round.

There were still solid options available, including Devin Duvernay, Bryan Edwards and Lynn Bowden, among others. The front office instead saw better value in Dillon despite having Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on the roster.

And after taking Love—who won't see the field barring an injury from Aaron Rodgers—in the first round, there will be no shortage of questions for the front office.